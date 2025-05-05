Climate crisis ‘cliff-hanging’, forests are nation’s lungs: V P Dhankhar

Sirsi (Karnataka), May 5 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Monday, warned that climate change is a global menace and a cliff-hanging crisis, stressing that healthy forests—described as the "lungs" of a country—are vital for public well-being.

He noted that when a country's forests are in good shape, its people enjoy good health, as forests are the lungs of the nation.

"Agriculture is our lifeline, but forests are equally crucial—they regulate climate, buffer disasters, and support livelihoods, especially for the poor and marginalised," he said.

Interacting with faculty and students at the College of Forestry during a special programme on the 'Role of Forestry in Nation Building', Dhankhar urged everyone to pledge to protect forests and contribute in every way possible.

"Climate change is a global challenge. The situation is alarmingly precarious, and we have no other planet apart from Mother Earth," he cautioned.

Highlighting India’s civilisational values, he said, "This land is a confluence of spirituality and sustainability. The sustainability is not just essential for the economy—it is vital for healthy living. Our Vedic culture has promoted it for thousands of years, and today, there is no alternative to sustainable development." He cautioned against the reckless exploitation of natural resources and called for mindful consumption.

"We must limit ourselves to what is truly necessary and stay aware of our impact," he added.

Calling for deeper ecological consciousness, he noted, "We must develop a sense of self-realisation that we are the trustees of the Earth, its forests, ecosystems, flora, and fauna and not mere consumers. We are duty-bound to pass them on to future generations." He emphasised that environmental degradation affects all life, not just humanity.

"Today, we face a critical test to protect and preserve our environment and find solutions to this escalating crisis," he added.

Stressing the importance of education in building a sustainable future, the Vice-President said, "No institution can operate in isolation. Earlier, medical, engineering, management, environmental, and forest education were taught in silos. Today, we need an interdisciplinary and inclusive approach to learning." Encouraging students to be inquisitive, Dhankhar said, "Nurture a desire for new knowledge. The subject you're studying holds immense potential. Our cultural heritage is a treasure trove. The more you explore, the better you can serve creation. Forestry education offers real opportunities for innovation and research, particularly in forest-based production and solutions." PTI AMP SSK ADB