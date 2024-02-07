Climate justice should be 'north star' in fight against climate change: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said climate justice should guide efforts against climate change, considering its disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable communities.

Addressing the World Sustainable Development Summit organised by independent think-tank TERI, Dhankhar said India is at the forefront of the global efforts for environmental protection and climate justice.

"Global leadership must drive the mainstreaming of environmental protection and climate justice at all levels, embedding these principles in the very fabric of our societies," he said.

Dhankhar said that climate change disproportionately affects the most vulnerable and "hence climate justice needs to be the North Star".

He said India has consistently shown commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship and suggested that India's tradition of sustainable practices can serve as a guiding light for the world in adopting eco-friendly and inclusive development models.