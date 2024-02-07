Climate justice should be North Star in fight against climate change: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said climate justice should guide the efforts against climate change, considering its disproportionate impact on the most-vulnerable communities.

Addressing the World Sustainable Development Summit organised by independent think tank TERI, Dhankhar highlighted India's leading role in global environmental protection and climate justice initiatives.

"Global leadership must drive the mainstreaming of environmental protection and climate justice at all levels, embedding these principles in the very fabric of our societies," he said.

Dhankhar said climate change disproportionately affects the most vulnerable and "hence, climate justice needs to be the North Star".

He said India has consistently shown commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship, and suggested that the country's tradition of sustainable practices can serve as a guiding light for the world in adopting eco-friendly and inclusive development models.

With its ambitious renewable energy goals and initiatives harmonising economic growth and ecological preservation, India stands as a "beacon of inspiration" for countries globally, the vice president said.

He said the key to sustainable development is the shift towards clean and renewable energy sources.

India's dedication to renewable energy not only addresses the challenges of climate change but also creates opportunities for economic growth, job generation and technological advancement, Dhankhar said.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India is committed to both fighting climate change and ensuring climate justice.

"As a nation upholding climate justice, we believe that access to energy is the right of all citizens and therefore, energy must be affordable and clean," he said.

Yadav said between 2017 and 2023, India added around 100 GW of installed electricity capacity, with 80 per cent of it coming from non-fossil fuel resources.

He stressed that challenges related to technology transfer and finance, crucial for helping developing countries combat and adapt to climate change, are "yet to be addressed".

Yadav said no country can make the planet safe for humanity on its own, and equity and climate justice should be the guiding principles in the fight against climate change. PTI GVS RC