Climate KIC report offers B'luru a roadmap to turn tide on urban waste, catalyse circular economies

Bengaluru, May 22 (PTI) Climate KIC, a European climate innovation agency, released a report on Thursday, which offers a roadmap to turn the tide on urban waste and catalyse inclusive circular economies in fast-growing cities.

The report, which draws insights from Circular Economy Innovation Clusters (CEIC) operating in Bengaluru and Nairobi, was released during a two-day seminar being organised by Climate KIC in the city.

"Despite the vibrancy of Bengaluru's startup ecosystem, upstream circularity--innovations that prevent waste before it's created--remains largely untapped," said Bjarke Kovshaj, Strategic Programmes Manager, Climate KIC.

The report, titled: "How Strong Innovation Ecosystems Can Create Inclusive Circular Economies," positions Bengaluru as a potential model for the rest of the country. It highlights how strong local innovation ecosystems can be a vehicle for climate action, economic inclusion, and urban sustainability.

According to Kovshaj, Climate KIC helps create climate-resilient societies and fight the climate breakdown, building better futures for local communities, globally.

"And our latest report demonstrates how localised, inclusive innovation clusters can unlock scalable solutions that don't just manage waste but prevent it," added Kovshaj.

Climate KIC partnered with Growth Africa, African accelerator for entrepreneurs, and Second Muse, a global firm that designs, develops and implements innovative programmes and financial solutions, for the report.

It was funded by the Ikea Foundation.

When it comes to Bengaluru, said Kovshaj, the report emphasises the critical role of informal waste workers in the city's ecosystem, calling for a just transition that includes upskilling, better working conditions, and integration into new business models.

"Circularity isn't just about reducing waste -- it's about redesigning the system itself," added Kovshaj.

Shalini Goyal Bhalla, Founder and MD of International Council for Circular Economy (ICCE), said the report, by highlighting models that prioritise waste prevention and integration of informal workers, it creates a clear, scalable pathway for Bengaluru and potentially many other Indian cities to shift towards more sustainable and equitable waste systems.

"This report offers valuable insights for a city like Bengaluru that is both an innovation powerhouse and a city under environmental pressure," she added.