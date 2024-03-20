Climate leaders to set priorities for COP29 at Copenhagen ministerial

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Climate leaders and ministers will gather in Copenhagen on Thursday for the first major climate meeting since the COP28 last December to discuss expectations and priorities for the next UN climate change conference in Azerbaijan.

India will be represented by MEA officials in the meeting which will be chaired by COP28 president Sultan Al-Jaber alongside COP29 president designate Mukhtar Babayev and Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, Dan Jørgensen.

This meeting marks the first major climate gathering post-COP28 and presents an early opportunity for governments to outline expectations for COP29 in November under Azerbaijan's presidency, climate policy experts at global think tank E3G said.

The discussions will have a strong focus on the next climate finance goal - the biggest issue on the COP29 agenda - and the next generation of national climate plans (NDCs) that all countries are required to update by early 2025.

Developing countries, including India, are calling for USD 1 trillion a year to support their climate plans. Rich countries have yet to deliver on their commitment to provide USD 100 billion to developing countries to deal with climate impacts.

Other sources of finance, such as taxation and fossil fuel subsidy reform, are on the table to bridge the gap. In 2022, public financial support for fossil fuels hit a record high of USD 1.7 trillion globally, according to research by global think tank International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD).

"The finance battle looms large ahead of COP 29," says Farooq Ullah, senior policy advisor at IISD.

"To meet this challenge, governments must now look at all forms of resource mobilization, including the domestic reform of public finances and leveraging private finance, as well as redirecting all harmful finance in line with the Paris Agreement," he said.

Climate Action Network said considering upcoming deadlines to complete negotiations on the New Collective Quantitative Goal for finance at COP29 and for NDC updates ahead of COP30, it is critical for the Copenhagen Climate Ministerial to send strong signals on these fronts.

The meeting is also the first high-profile political platform for the 'COP Troika' of the COP28, COP29, and COP30 presidencies (UAE, Azerbaijan and Brazil respectively) launched last month.

The troika will be expected to set out their vision for guiding global climate talks over 2024 and 2025 in the run-up to the biggest climate summit since the Paris Agreement in 2015 - COP30, in Belem, Brazil in November 2025.

The next two years until COP30 are the most consequential of the 'critical decade' for climate safety and for keeping multilateralism alive in a context of geopolitical turmoil, the experts said.

Tom Evans, senior policy advisor at E3G, said: "Finance is the litmus test for COP29. Negotiations on the new climate finance goal are an opportunity to answer the challenge faced by developing countries: how to unlock the trillions in dollars of investment they need for climate action.

"A good goal will foster confidence that finance will flow to drive their fossil-free development and give them the confidence to raise the ambition of their next generation climate transition commitments by 2025. The Copenhagen Ministerial is the start of political talks on the goal this year. It must be a chance to bring common understanding around this divisive but decisive issue." At COP 28 last December, governments agreed to transition away from burning fossil fuels, the largest contributors to climate change, accounting for more than 75 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90 per cent of all carbon dioxide emissions.

"This ministerial is a moment to explore what a fair and orderly transition away from fossil fuels looks like in practice for each country and its climate targets," said Paola Yanguas, policy advisor at IISD.

"Setting transition milestones such as peak and phase-out dates, for example, will give workers, companies, and communities the security to plan. A goal without a plan is just a dream." According to the International Energy Agency, demand for all fossil fuels will peak by 2030, even with no new climate policies. PTI GVS ZMN