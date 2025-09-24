Clinical trial results show gene therapy slows down Huntington's disease from advancing

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) A gene therapy could slow down progression of Huntington's disease -- an inherited disorder that affects brain cells -- by 75 per cent, according to results from phase 1 and 2 of clinical trials.

Phase 1 trials assess a new therapy's safety in 20-100 volunteers, while phase 2 looks at 100-300 participants for testing effectiveness.

Administered once through a surgery in the brain, the gene therapy 'AMT-130' is developed by The Netherlands-based biotechnology company 'uniQure', "specifically tailored to silence the huntingtin gene" and arrest the production of a mutant protein 'mHTT' responsible for the neurodegenerative condition.

Huntington's disease is a rare, genetic disorder and causes nerve cells in the brain to decay over time, affecting one's movements, thought processes and mental well-being. Symptoms are said to begin in 30s and 40s.

Twenty nine patients were treated with AMT-130 -- 17 received a high dose and 12 a low one -- and followed up for 36 months before being measured by the 'composite Unified Huntington's Disease Rating Scale' (cUHDRS).

Researchers found a "significant 75 per cent slowing of disease progression as measured by cUHDRS", the statement said.

Disease progression was also measured by Total Functional Capacity -- which measures a person's daily functioning abilities -- after the follow-up period of 36 months and found to have slowed down by 60 per cent.

Sarah Tabrizi, director of the University College London Huntington's Disease Center, who led the UK branch of the trial, said the results are the "most convincing in the field to date and underscore potential disease-modifying effects in Huntington's disease, where an urgent need persists".

"These data indicate that AMT-130 has the potential to meaningfully slow disease progression, offering long-awaited hope to individuals and families impacted by this devastating disease," Tabrizi added.

The results are yet to be peer-reviewed.

Prevalence of Huntington's disease is estimated at 0.4 per one lakh population, lower compared to overall prevalence of 5.7 per one lakh population in Europe, North America and Australia.

A 2020 study, published in the journal Annals of Indian Academy of Neurology, showed a prevalence rate of 1.75 per one lakh population in an Indian immigrant population in the UK. PTI KRS NB