Clinical Trial Unit inaugurated at Guwahati AIIMS

Guwahati, Oct 16 (PTI) A Clinical Trial Unit (CTU) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, was inaugurated, marking a major step toward advancing high-quality, ethical, and patient-centered clinical research in the Northeastern region.

AIIMS Executive Director Ashok Puranik said that the CTU strengthens the mission to translate science into better health outcomes.

It will enable investigators to conduct rigorous studies that address regional and national health priorities, he said.

The CTU will catalyse investigator-initiated trials and sponsor-led studies, improve patient access to cutting-edge therapies, and build a sustainable research talent pipeline.

It will also promote multi-center collaborations with national networks and global partners to address diseases of regional and national significance.

The AIIMS Guwahati serves as a hub for healthcare innovation in the North East, fostering collaborations that translate research into improved public health outcomes, an official release said on Thursday. PTI DG NN