Clipped, edited video of Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared on social media claiming he criticised MP govt

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A video of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was widely shared on social media recently with users claiming that it showed him criticising the Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government, questioning it over issues like paper leaks and jobs.

The PTI Fact Check Desk, in its investigation, found that a selected portion of Chouhan's speech was shared on social media with a false claim. The original video actually showed him targeting the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand over the issues.

An X user shared the video on the website and wrote, "Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh was also saddened by the current situation in MP, he slammed Mohan Yadav's government. He even accused him of ruining MP. No leader can speak so much truth." This post has received more than 1,500 views so far and this number continues to rise.

To verify the claim, the Desk reverse-searched the keyframes of the viral video and came across the original video, shared on Shivraj Singh Chouhan's official X account.

In that video, he can be heard criticising the current government of Jharkhand.

Sharing the video on October 2, 2024, he wrote, "The coalition government of JMM and Congress ruined the future of the children of Jharkhand. They were left to wander from door to door. Therefore, Jharkhand has to be saved, the soil, bread and daughter of this place have to be saved." On watching the entire video, it was clear that Chouhan strongly criticised the Jharkhand government over issues of paper leak and corruption.

"The future of the children has been ruined... played with life... The brokers of power leaked the paper 17 times. Kept us in the dark every time. Earned crores of rupees and left the children to wander from door to door... to eat. The youth here will not tolerate this. The Prime Minister has also taken it seriously …" Chouhan says in the video.

Madhya Pradesh BJP media in-charge Ashish Agarwal also denied the viral claim and called the video fake and edited.

From the investigation done by the PTI Fact Check Desk so far, it was clear that Chouhan was targeting the current Jharkhand government, and not the Madhya Pradesh government led by Mohan Yadav.

Read the full fact check report by clicking here: https://bit.ly/3NgqH1F For verification or truth of any claim viral on social media, contact PTI Fact Check Desk's WhatsApp number +91-8130503759. VN VN RHL RHL RHL