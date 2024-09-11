Close aide of Bihar CM Nitish slams RJD leader Tejashwi

Patna, Sep 11 (PTI) A close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had recently claimed that the JD(U) supremo had come "begging" for an alliance.

State minister Ashok Choudhary, known for his proximity to the Chief Minister, squarely blamed RJD chief and Yadav's father Lalu Prasad for Nitish Kumar's decision to snap ties and return to the NDA.

"Lalu Prasad has always believed in taking help from allies to boost his own prospects. But he has a problem in returning the favour", alleged Choudhary, a former Bihar Congress president who had also served in the cabinet of Rabri Devi, the RJD supremo's wife.

Training his guns at Yadav, Choudhary reminded the young RJD leader "Nitish Kumar has been in public life since much before he was born. He should know that nobody from JD(U) has ever knocked at the door of his father for an alliance".

Yadav, who has served as the Deputy CM whenever the RJD has had an alliance with JD(U), had last week told journalists that he was done with Nitish Kumar who came "begging" for an alliance.

Yadav was responding to fresh speculations of realignment following a recent meeting with Kumar.

The JD(U) supremo irked the RJD a couple of days after the meeting when, sharing the stage with Union minister J P Nadda, he termed flip-flops of the past as a "mistake" and vowed to remain with the NDA "for ever".

Choudhary, who formerly headed the JD(U)'s state unit, also reminded Yadav "the people of Bihar understand who gained in an alliance. Nitish Kumar's presence in any formation has guaranteed its success in elections".

Notably, the RJD's first alliance with JD(U) in 2015 helped it taste power a decade after being voted out. In 2022, when the RJD was the opposition party, it found itself back in power after Kumar agreed to join hands, dumping the BJP which was suspected of trying to engineer a split in JD(U). PTI NAC MNB