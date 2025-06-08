Close aide of gangster Bhagwanpuria held in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force has apprehended a close aide of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in connection with the shootout incident that took place at Ghuman in Batala last month, a top official said on Sunday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused has been identified as Nilson Massih alias Sunny, a resident of Athwal village in Gurdaspur.

The shootout took place outside a petrol pump on Ghuman-Shri Hargobindpur road on May 26 and had resulted in the killing of Gurpreet Singh Gora alias Gora Bariar and injuries to Billa Mandiala.

Massih has a long criminal history and has been facing at least seven criminal cases including that of murder, attempted murder, robbery, and violations of the Arms Act, police said.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary interrogation revealed that Massih was in regular contact with Bhagwanpuria.

Acting on Bhagwanpuria's directions, Massih orchestrated the murder of Gora Bariar, the DGP said, adding that the accused, along with his three associates, had carried out this attack.

The Punjab Police chief said that further investigations are underway to track down and apprehend the remaining accused persons in this case.

Massih has been handed over to Batala police for further action, he added.

Sharing details of the operation, Additional Director General of Police of Anti-Gangster Task Force Promod Ban said following the secret input about the presence of the key accused in Gora Bariar murder case, police teams launched an intel-based operation and apprehended Massih from Qadian-Batala road near village Shahbad.

The ADGP said further investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case. PTI CHS KVK KVK KVK