Close shave for 3 as car catches fire on Noida road

Noida, Nov 21 (PTI) Three car occupants had a close shave after their vehicle caught fire in Noida on Tuesday, officials said. While the occupants escaped unhurt, the car was badly charred in the incident that took place around 12 pm near the Baba Balak Nath temple in Sector 71, the officials said. Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Fire Officer (CFO)Pradeep Kumar Choubey said, "A short circuit in the air conditioner of the car, registered in Haryana, had triggered the fire. Firefighters and one water tender was immediately sent to the site and the fire was brought under control." The CFO said there were three occupants in the car and all of them escaped unhurt.