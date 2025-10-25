Close shave for family of six after moving car catches fire in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) A car burst into flames on a state highway in Sikar district of Rajasthan in the early hours of Saturday, police said. There were no casualties in the incident as all six occupants of the car managed to get out in time.

The incident occurred on the Sikar-Jhunjhunu state highway on Friday night.

The family of six, all residents of Haryana, were going to Jaipur in the car when they noticed sparks coming from its bonnet. Before the passengers could react, the front portion of the car caught fire, police said.

The driver, Vijay (40), immediately stopped the vehicle and all occupants managed to get out safely. Locals helped the family get its belongings out of the car before the fire spread further, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, firefighters and police reached the spot and doused the flames.