Close shave for Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally as portion of dais caves in

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Khusrupur, Patna, Monday, May 27, 2024

Paliganj: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday had a close shave when a portion of the dais set up for one of his election rallies in Bihar caved in.

Gandhi was at Paliganj, on the outskirts of the state capital, to canvass for RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, who is contesting Patliputra Lok Sabha seat.

Bharti was leading Gandhi towards his seat when he was seen struggling for balance as a portion of the make-shift stage sagged.

An alert Bharti quickly held Gandhi by the hand, helping him regain his balance and they smilingly told anxious security personnel, who ran to help, that the Congress leader was fine.

