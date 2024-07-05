Close shave for woman after lift in Gurugram high-rise society falls down

Gurugram, Jul 5 (PTI) A woman narrowly escaped after a lift fell down at a society in Sector 84 on Friday afternoon, police said.

The woman has filed a complaint at Kherki Daula police station, they said.

In her complaint, she alleged that the incident took place around 1:30 pm on Friday when she entered the lift from 20th floor. After crossing two or three floors, the lift malfunctioned and fell to the ground.

After getting information, the residents of the society gathered and reached Kherki Daula police station where they filed the complaint against the builder and the maintenance agency, police said.

The residents alleged that the inspection renewal of the lift should be every year on time but that lift renewal expired on June 15. The builder and agency both are playing with the life of people, they added.

"No one was injured in this accident. Probe is underway on the basis of complaint", a senior police officer said. PTI COR NB