Closed gate halts convoys of Nayab Saini, Khattar for 15 minutes in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) The convoys of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union minister Manohar Lal Khatar had to wait for nearly 15 minutes as the gate on the road near the Punjab Bhawan which further leads to the Haryana Niwas here was found locked.

Asked about the alleged security breach on Wednesday night, Saini told the media that the gate on the road in front of the Punjab Bhawan was found locked.

"We were told that there was some issue. We said a guard should be posted at the gate so that if any VIP has to cross through it at night, he/she doesn't face any problem. If the gate is closed, it will cause a problem," Saini said.

Sources said Khattar and Saini were on their way to the Haryana Niwas in Sector 3 from the chief minister's residence after attending a wedding function in Panchkula.

After the event, Saini had come to see off Khattar when the gate on the road near the Punjab Bhawan was found locked.

Punjab Bhawan and Haryana Niwas buildings are adjacent to each other in Sector 3.

The Haryana chief minister's security staff looked for the guard on duty. After a few minutes, the gate was opened for the convoy to pass through.

