Closely engaged with Canberra: MEA on anti-immigrant protests targeting Indians in Australia

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) India on Friday said it is closely engaged with Australia in the face of anti-immigrant campaigns that largely targeted Indians residing in that country.

Protests against immigrants were held across major cities in Australia on Sunday.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian missions in Australia have remained closely engaged with Canberra as well as with the Indian diaspora over the protests.

"The government is committed to the welfare and well-being of all Indians abroad, and remains closely engaged with the government of Australia and our diaspora there," he said.

The Indian diaspora in Australia comprises over a million people.

Before the protests took place, the Indian high commission in Australia had conveyed to the Australian government its concerns, Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"In a formal response to our high commission, the government of Australia acknowledged that the protests may be concerning for Australia's diverse communities," he said.

Jaiswal said senior leaders and politicians in Australia belonging to the government and the Opposition issued statements supporting the multicultural nature of Australian society.

"The contribution of the Indian diaspora in Australia was also acknowledged and appreciated," he said.

"India continues to firmly believe that diversity is strength. We value our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia, which is further bolstered by strong people-to-people ties." PTI MPB ZMN