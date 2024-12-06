Closely following situation: India on developments in Syria

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) As Islamist-led rebels are making further advances in Syria, India on Friday said it is closely following the situation in the Arab Republic.

The rebels have almost taken control of the central Syrian city of Homs on Thursday after capturing much of Aleppo, the country's largest city.

Tens of thousands of people have been fleeing Homs.

"We have taken note of the recent escalation in fighting in the north of Syria. We are closely following the situation. There are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 who are working in various UN organisations," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal made the remarks in response to a question at his weekly media briefing. PTI MPB HIG HIG