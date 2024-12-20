Closely following situation of Indian workers in Libya: MEA

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Indian Embassy in Tripoli is "closely following" the situation of a batch of Indian workers in Libya who had travelled to that country without proper documents, and working to facilitate their return, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters that the Indian Embassy is in touch with Libyan authorities to arrange for the exit permit of the workers at a cement company in Libya.

"These Indian workers had reached Benghazi via Dubai. They had gone there but did not have proper documents. When they landed, there were some issues regarding their work... we came to know of these difficulties... our Embassy in Tripoli is active. We reached out to our workers... through our community there," Jaiswal said during his weekly briefing.

"And, we have given them a helping hand, we have arranged for their food, for their daily living articles. Our CDA (charge d'affaires) in Tripoli has also met these workers. This happened, I think, on November 4," he said.

Since these people had gone to Libya without proper documentation, to exit the country now, they need an exit permit according to the guidelines of Libya, the MEA spokesperson said.

"The Embassy is in touch with Libyan authorities to arrange for their exit permit. The exit permit is taking a little time because they had gone there without proper documentation.

"But, once this exit permit is done, all these people who are having difficulties, our embassy will facilitate their return home. As of now, our Embassy is in touch with them, their employers, and taking care of them, and we are closely following the situation and the development," he added. PTI KND RHL