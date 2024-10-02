Closely monitoring situation: India on rising tension in West Asia

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Amid spike in tensions in West Asia following hostilities between Iran and Israel, India on Wednesday said it is closely monitoring the escalation in the security situation in the region.

"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in security situation in the region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran," the MEA said in a statement.