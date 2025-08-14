Closure of slaughterhouses, meat shops on I-Day 'unconstitutional', claims AIMIM chief

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s order to close all cattle slaughterhouses and retail beef shops on August 15 and 16, calling it “callous and unconstitutional.” In a recent notification, the GHMC directed the closure of all slaughterhouses and beef shops within its limits on Independence Day and Janmashtami.

Owaisi, in a post on 'X', noted that several municipal corporations across India had issued similar orders.

"Unfortunately, @GHMCOnline has also made a similar order. This is callous and unconstitutional,” the Hyderabad MP claimed.

Questioning the rationale behind the ban, he asked what connection there was between eating meat and celebrating Independence Day, pointing out that 99 per cent of Telangana’s population consumes meat.

"These meat bans violate people’s right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition, and religion,” he alleged. PTI GDK SSK