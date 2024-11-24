Cloth merchant booked for cheating raw material supplier of Rs 30 lakh

Thane, Nov 24 (PTI) A businessman was booked for allegedly cheating a raw material supplier of Rs 30 lakh in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.

Cloth processor Raju Sharma is accused of misappropriating yarn given by the raw material supplier between March last year and November this year, the Bhoiwada police station official said.

"He converted the 1.8 tons of yarn worth Rs 30 lakh into cloth but did not give due proceeds to the complainant. Sharma has been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrest has been made and probe into the case is continuing," he added. PTI COR BNM