Cloth merchant cheated of Rs 23.9 lakh in Thane district, four booked

Thane, Jun 9 (PTI) A case has been registered against the owners of a fabric company for allegedly cheating a cloth merchant of Rs 24 lakh in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against four persons, an official said.

The complainant has alleged that the accused had floated fake firms and procured cloth worth Rs 23.92 lakh from him and his associates since May 14, he said.

The accused allegedly did not pay for their purchases, and an inquiry revealed that they had shut their establishment, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far. PTI COR MVG ARU