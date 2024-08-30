Cloth merchant from Thane district duped of Rs 47 lakh; two booked

Thane, Aug 30 (PTI) A 45-year-old cloth merchant from Maharashtra’s Thane district was allegedly cheated of over Rs 47 lakh by two traders from other states, an official said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Bhawarlal Prajapati from Gujarat and Mukesh Kumar Jaiswal from Rajasthan.

The complainant from Bhiwandi had supplied cloth worth more than Rs 47 lakh to the traders between April and June last year. However, the two did not pay him for the material.

After his efforts to make the accused pay for the cloth failed, the merchant filed a police complaint The businessman has also named an agent in his complaint, but he has not been booked, the official added. PTI MVG NR