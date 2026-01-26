Cloth trader killed in assault by relatives over family dispute in Thane district

Thane, Jan 26 (PTI) A 23-year-old cloth trader was allegedly beaten to death on Monday following a family dispute in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Police have registered a murder case against three relatives of the deceased, Dilshad Maqbul Ahmed Shah, and detained them. The incident occurred near a hotel in a slum area of Shantinagar.

The deceased, who was engaged in the business of selling clothes, originally hailed from Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh and currently resided in Bhiwandi, they said.

A complaint was lodged by the victim's elder brother, Gulzar Maqbul Ahmed Shah (25), also a cloth trader, who resides in the same area. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under sections 103(1) murder, 3(5) common intention of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against three relatives of the deceased, according to police.

The accused were identified by police as Asif Abdulhakim Shah (20), Alihasan Abdulhakim Shah (23) and Muzaffar Abdulhakim Shah (25), all residents of Shantinagar in Bhiwandi.

Senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of the Shantinagar Police Station said, "The accused and the deceased were known to each other and are relatives. A dispute had taken place earlier involving the family, which later escalated into a violent attack resulting in the death of the victim." As per the police, the incident stemmed from a quarrel on January 25, during which the victim objected to mediation efforts by his maternal aunt and her husband. In a fit of anger, the accused trio allegedly assaulted Dilshad Shah with an iron rod, causing him fatal injuries.

Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-II) Shashikant Borate and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sachin Sangle, visited the crime scene. PTI COR RSY