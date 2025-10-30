Cloud seeding SOS measure, not harmful for humans, environment: IIT Kanpur Director

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) IIT-Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal has clarified that cloud seeding is an "SOS measure" to tackle extreme pollution and the technique is not harmful for humans or the environment, as it involves only minute quantities of chemicals to induce rain.

In an interview with PTI, Agrawal, whose team led the recent cloud-seeding trials in Delhi, said while the two attempts did not lead to artificial rain, they provided valuable data and scientific insights for future operations.

"It helps us understand the relationship between the amount of seeding material used, the moisture content of clouds, and their ground-level impact. This will help us fine-tune future operations," he said.

Agrawal explained that the exercise was paused due to low moisture content in clouds, making conditions unsuitable for effective seeding.

"We need at least 30 to 50 per cent cloud moisture. Since that was not available, we decided to wait until conditions improve," he said, adding the trials will resume once favourable weather returns.

Dispelling fears about environmental or health hazards, Agrawal said the mixture sprayed into clouds mainly contains common salt and a small amount of silver iodide.

"We use less than one kilogram of silver iodide over 100 square kilometres -- less than 10 grams per square kilometre. That's too little to have any harmful effect on humans, animals or vegetation," he said.

Agrawal acknowledged that cloud seeding cannot be a permanent solution to air pollution.

"It is an SOS measure, something that can be used only when pollution levels are very high and suitable clouds are available. The real solution lies in reducing emissions and controlling pollution at the source," Agrawal said.

Environmentalists have expressed concerns about the potential accumulation of silver iodide in soil and water, which could affect crops, aquatic life, and drinking water quality.

Agrawal maintained that the concentrations used are negligible and do not pose ecological risks.

Highlighting the innovation behind the effort, Agrawal said the technology, including the flares and seeding material, has been developed indigenously at IIT-Kanpur, marking a 'Make in India' milestone.

The institute had earlier conducted successful trials in Kanpur in 2017–18, but this is the first such experiment in the Delhi-NCR region, he added.

The Delhi government conducted two cloud-seeding trials in Burari, north Karol Bagh, and Mayur Vihar on Tuesday in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, but there was no rain. PTI MHS NSD NSD