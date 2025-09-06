Cloudburst hits Naugaon area in Uttarkashi; no loss of life so far

Uttarkashi, Sep 6 (PTI) A cloudburst struck Yamuna Valley in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Saturday, causing heavy damage in Naugaon area where debris buried a residential house and muddy waters of a stream entered more than half a dozen homes.

The cloudburst occurred at Syori Phal Patti in Yamuna Valley in the evening and sludge from a flooded stream rushed downwards, inflicting damage in low-lying areas, District Magistrate Prashant Arya said. The district administration, and the state and national disaster response forces have launched a rescue operation in the affected area. The affected people are being taken to safer places, Arya said.

There has been no report of any loss of life so far, he added.

When the cloudburst occured, several people had already vacated their homes anticipating danger due to heavy rains in the area.

A mixer machine and some two-wheelers were said to have been swept away by the swollen Devalsari stream. A car was also buried under the debris.

A mudslide caused chaos in the Naugaon market area where people scampered for safety. It also led to the closure of Delhi-Yamunotri highway, causing traffic congestion.

The State Disaster Response Force team led by Barkot Inspector Rajesh Joshi immediately reached the spot and carried out rescue and relief work. They evacuated the locals to safe places.

In a Facebook post, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "On receiving information about the damage caused by heavy rains in Naugaon area of Uttarkashi district, I immediately spoke to the district magistrate and directed him to conduct rescue and relief operations on a war-footing." "I have also clearly instructed to immediately take the affected people to safe places and ensure that there is no delay in providing all possible help. I pray to God for everyone's safety," Dhami wrote.