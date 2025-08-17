Cloudburst in Kathua: Train traffic disrupted

Jammu: Train traffic has been disrupted along the Jammu-Pathankot rail line following a cloudburst in Kathua district.

"Due to heavy rains, water is flowing above the danger level through bridge number 43 between Kathua-Budhi. In view of this, temporarily till the water level subsides, up-line movement has been suspended, and in the meantime, up trains are being moved via a temporary single line through the down line track," Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Railway Division, Uchit Singhal said here.

He said a few trains have been short-terminated and short-originated, including the cancellation of local passenger trains.

At least seven persons were killed and five others injured in two separate incidents of cloudburst and landslide in Kathua district early Sunday.

The cloudburst hit Jod Ghati village of Rajbagh during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, snapping access to the village and causing damage to land and property, they said.

The cloudburst in Kathua came three days after flash floods triggered by cloudburst struck Chisoti village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 14, leaving 60 people dead and more than 100 injured.