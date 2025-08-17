Cloudburst, landslide kill 7 in Kathua; second tragedy hit J-K in a week

Jammu: Seven members of four families, including five children, were killed in two separate incidents of cloudburst and landslide in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday, officials said.

The calamity struck Jodh Ghati village of Rajbagh and Bagra village of Janglote amid heavy overnight rains in the district, leading to increase in the level of water bodies and submerging many low-lying areas, they said.

The cloudburst in Kathua came three days after flash floods triggered by cloudburst struck Chisoti village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 14, leaving 60 people dead and more than 100 injured.

Officials said while five persons, including a man and his two minor sons, lost their lives in Jodh Ghati which was hit by the cloudburst, snapping access to the village and causing damage to several mud houses, a mother-daughter duo lost their lives in landslide triggered by rains at Bagra village of Janglote.

The Army has evacuated six injured persons to hospital from Jodh Ghati.

"Indian Army columns on the ground in Kathua - rescuing families, giving hope, food & care after the cloudburst," Rising Star corps said in a post of X.

It was also shared pictures of soldiers evacuating the affected people to safety The officials identified the deceased as Surmu Din (32), his sons Fanu (6) and Shedu (5), Zulfoon (15) and Tahu (2), all residents of Jodh Ghati, and Renu Devi (39) and her daughter Radhika (9) of Janglote.

The injured were identified as Surmu Din’s wife Gogli Begum (26), daughter Nageena (3 months) and Habib Din’s wife Karoon Begum (26) and daughters Rafia Begum (4), Aisha Begum (6) and Parveen Akhter (8), the officials said.

A video on social media showed a couple of collapsed mud-houses belonging to the victims with survivors trying to pull out a half-buried girl from the rubble and frantically searching fir missing persons.

The landslide triggered by rains also hit Changda villages under the jurisdiction of Kathua police station and Dilwan-Hutli in Lakhanpur police station area but there was no major report of damage.

The heavy rains have led to a sharp increase in the level in most of the water bodies with the Ujh river flowing near the danger mark, the officials said, adding several low lying areas were submerged with flood water entering homes and shops.

The district administration is closely watching the situation and has requested people to stay away from water bodies for their safety.

Police in Kathua also asked the people especially living in hilly areas to stay at home and not to move close to the water bodies as there is every apprehension of flash flood owing to heavy rains.

“For any emergency please contact to nearest Police Station or call on helpline numbers: 9858034100 or 112,” the police said.

Train traffic has been disrupted along the Jammu-Pathankot rail line following the cloudburst, prompting authorities to cancel local trains and short-terminate others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on the cloudburst in Kathua and assured all support from the "Spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the cloudburst in Kathua. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the local administration and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the site. Assured every support from the Modi government. We stand firmly behind our sisters and brothers of J&K," Shah wrote on X.

Sinha, Abdullah and Union Minister Jitendra Singh have expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incidents.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the devastating rain-triggered landslides in several areas of Kathua. The tragedy is mind-numbing. Briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on rescue and relief operations by the army, NDRF, SDRF, police and administration.

“I have directed senior civil and police officials to coordinate and execute rescue and aid efforts in the affected areas and ensure on-site medical assistance. My thoughts are with bereaved families and praying for the swift recovery of those injured,” the Lt Governor said in a post on X.

The chief minister announced ex-gratia assistance to the deceased from the CM’s relief fund.

In a post shared on X by the office of chief minister, Abdullah said the assistance is aimed at providing immediate relief and supporting the affected families in rebuilding their lives.

“The Chief Minister, expressing deep concern for the lives and property affected by the recent cloudburst in Kathua, has announced ex-gratia assistance from the CM’s Relief Fund, in addition to SDRF support,” the post read.

It said Rs 2 lakh would be given to each deceased, Rs 1 lakh for those severely injured, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.

The chief minister also sanctioned Rs one lakh for fully damaged houses, Rs 50,000 for severely damaged houses and Rs 25,000 for partially damaged houses.

Abdullah also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance.

Singh said the civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action to carry out rescue and relief operations in Kathua.

"Spoke to SSP Kathua Sh. Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloudburst in the Janglote area," Singh wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast light to moderate rain and thunder showers at many places with intense showers or heavy rains at few places in Jammu division, especially Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba and Kathua district with moderate intense showers over Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban till August 19.