Clouds envelop evening sky as parts of Delhi receive light rain

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Cloud cover enveloped Delhi on Monday evening as some parts of the national capital, including Lutyens' Delhi, received light rain, with the weather office forecasting similar conditions for the 24 hours.

The weather was muggy till the afternoon but improved towards the evening with the light rain bringing relief from the sultry conditions.

Officials said some parts of the city, including Lutyens' Delhi, Pitampura and Palam, received light pre-monsoon showers. Light rain is forecast for other parts of the city.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 40.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 31.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

The humidity level oscillated between 62 per cent and 70 per cent.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies and thunderstorms with very light rain, accompanied by gusty winds, on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 40 degrees Celsius while the minimum is likely to be at 31 degrees.

The weather office has also forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of thunderstorms and very light rain till June 28.

Delhi experienced nine heatwave days in June against none in 2023 and 2022. In 2021, the national capital recorded one heatwave day in June, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

An IMD official also said there will be no heatwave days in the next few days and the temperature will remain in the same range.

He added the monsoon will start in the national capital on June 29 or 30.

The IMD said the heat index forecast for the next 48 hours is 51 to 53.

The weather office defines heat index as a combination of air temperature and relative humidity. It measures how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature. This is also sometimes referred to as apparent temperature and can be understood as the temperature the body perceives.

The maximum temperature in the capital has been below 40 degrees Celsius for the last two days due to a drop caused by a western disturbance that has hit northwest India.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) received complaints of waterlogging from 12 areas around the city till 6 pm following the light rain, it said.

The civic body also received complaints of trees being uprooted in 11 areas.

Amar Colony, West Patel Nagar, East Laxmi Market, Shastri Nagar, Burari and Mohan Park were among the areas that witnessed waterlogging.

Uprooting of trees was reported from Green Park, Jangpura, Sainik Farm, Defence Colony, Kalkaji and Model Town, among other areas.

The public works department received three complaints of waterlogging -- two from northeast Delhi and one from west Delhi. PTI NSM SLB SJJ SLB SZM