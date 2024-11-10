Clouds of 3rd world war looming, benefits of science still not reaching the poor: Bhagwat

Jabalpur, Nov 11 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday that in light of the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts, there is a sense that the threat of a third world war is looming.

“We all feel the shadow of a third world war emerging, with discussions on whether it might begin in Ukraine or Gaza,” Bhagwat said while delivering a lecture organised in the memory of Sangh woman leader of Madhya Pradesh’s Mahakoshal area late Dr Urmila Jamdar.

Science has progressed a lot but its benefits are still not reaching the poor within the country or across the globe, he rued. “But the weapons that destroy the world have reached everywhere,” the RSS chief said.

“Medicine for some diseases might not be available in rural areas but country-made revolver (deshi katta) does,” he added.

He expressed concerns over the environment, saying it has reached a stage where it is causing diseases.

Bhagwat said serving humanity is Sanatan Dharma, which is synonymous with Hinduism.

He said Hindutva has the potential to show the way to the world.

Bhagwat said the word Hindu existed for a long time before it was found in Indian scriptures, adding that it was first introduced in public discourse by Guru Nanak Dev. PTI COR LAL NR