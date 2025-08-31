Cloudy morning in Delhi, minimum temperature 24.5 deg C

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) People in the national capital woke up to an overcast morning with a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain, and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 81 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 9 am on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 84, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI SHB NSD NSD