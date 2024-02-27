Cloudy skies in Delhi, some areas see light rain

New Delhi: The mercury in the national capital rose by a few notches on Tuesday morning and parts of the city received light rainfall as the minimum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius.

Around 9 am, the relative humidity was recorded at 79 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while the city recorded a high of 25 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category (173) at 9 am on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.