Cloudy skies, light rain predicted in Delhi over next five days

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi over the next five days, the weather office has said.

Advertisment

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled four notches above the season's average at 37.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees, three notches above normal, it said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index in the national capital was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 123.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm stood at 64 per cent, the weather office said. PTI ABU SZM