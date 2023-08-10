New Delhi: Cloudy skies, light rains likely in city

New Delhi: Light rains are likely on Thursday in the city which witnessed a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

Advertisment

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 129 (moderate category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 74 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.