Cloudy sky, drizzle likely in Delhi on Saturday

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, 1 degree above normal, while the minimum settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was 74 per cent in the morning and dropped to 54 per cent in the evening.

No rainfall was recorded in the national capital in the past 24 hours.

For Saturday, the weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius and the maximum around 34.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 108 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI falls in the "moderate" category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe."