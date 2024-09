New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above normal on Tuesday, with the weather office forecasting a cloudy sky during the day.

The humidity level was recorded at 85 per cent.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy sky during the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to be recorded at 37 degrees Celsius. PTI NSM MNK MNK