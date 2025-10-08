Delhi weather today: Cloudy sky in city, air quality satisfactory

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cloudy sky on Wednesday, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, the city's primary weather station, Safdarjung, recorded 14.6 mm of rainfall, while Palam and Ridge stations received 52.6 mm and 40.8 mm, respectively.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 64 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI falls in the satisfactory category.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".