Cloudy sky likely in Delhi; air quality moderate with 112 AQI

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, with the weather office forecasting a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 74 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius, the weather said.

The air quality was recorded in the moderate category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 112.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.