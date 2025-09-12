Cloudy sky likely in Delhi, air quality moderate

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Delhi is likely to witness strong surface winds and a generally cloudy sky on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

No rainfall was recorded in the national capital in the past 24 hours.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity stood at 74 per cent.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 112 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI falls in the "moderate" category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe". PTI SGV DV DV