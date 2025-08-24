Cloudy sky, moderate rainfall likely in Delhi on Monday: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A generally cloudy sky with moderate rainfall is likely in Delhi on Monday, the weather department said.

On Sunday afternoon, the national capital received moderate rainfall causing traffic snarls in some parts of the city. Traffic jams were seen in ITO, Lajpat Nagar and Connaught Place, according to officials.

Areas including Preet Vihar, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, Jafarpur, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung and Lodi Road recorded showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Ayanagar and Deramandi also logged rainfall, it added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi recorded 36 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am.

The city recorded maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degree below the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 5.30 pm, the weather office said.

IMD issued a yellow alert for the city, forecasting light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms for the upcoming hours.

A generally cloudy sky with moderate rain has been forecast on Monday, with maximum the maximum temperature expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature is likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an AQI of 63 at 4 pm.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI SHB OZ OZ