Delhi weather today: Cloudy sky with light rain likely in city, AQI moderate

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the national capital on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 28.7 degrees Celsius, 5.4 notches above normal. The maximum is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

No rainfall was recorded in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am. Relative humidity stood at 74 per cent in the morning, it said.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 114 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.