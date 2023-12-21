Club owner chased for 7 kilometers, beaten up, threatened with gunshots on car

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A 36-year-old Gurugram-based club owner was chased for seven kilometres by a group of people, beaten up, and threatened with gunshots fired at his car in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area on Thursday morning, police said.

The victim, identified as Sundar, received injuries in his head and his car several gunshots, they said.

According to a police officer, a PCR call was received at 8.53 am by one Rahul, who stated that his brother Sunder who runs a club in Gurugram was attacked by some people on his way back home in Delhi.

Police found a Hyundai Creta parked at a roadside with three bullet shots in its body.

"Sundar had been taken to the AIIMS hospital as he received multiple injuries to his head and other body parts. He had not received any bullet wound," said an officer.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary, Sundar had a financial dispute with some people, who are suspected to have chased him in cars from Gurugram's Gwal Pahari to Fatehpur Beri area.

They first fired two shots at Sundar's car near Gwal Pahari and when he reached near Dera Mandi Road in Fatehpur Beri, they waylaid him and attacked him with rods and sticks.

The attackers fired three more shots at his car before leaving, said Chowdhary.

The suspects have been identified and the teams have been formed to nab them, police said. PTI ALK ALK VN VN