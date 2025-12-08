Club owners not at home as Goa Police team probing nightclub inferno visits their Delhi residence

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) A Goa Police team on Monday reached the residence of Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, where a devastating fire on Saturday night claimed 25 lives, near Delhi University as part of its probe into the incident, an official said.

However, the Luthra brothers, who are among the main accused in the case, were not at their residence in Hudson Lane when the police team went there, the official said.

The team questioned members of the Luthra family to determine the current whereabouts of Gaurav and Saurabh, seeking details about their recent movements, possible hideouts and any contacts they may have reached out to, police sources said.

The fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane at Arpora in North Goa on Saturday night. Most of the 25 people killed in the incident were nightclub staffers.

According to the official, the Goa Police team arrived in Delhi to question the Luthra brothers in connection with alleged violations and lapses linked to the club.

The team visited their house in Hudson Lane and made inquiries with the local police.

The Delhi Police is conducting searches at multiple locations in the city to trace the accused and assist the Goa Police in its investigation, the official said.

So far, the Goa Police has arrested the club's chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur in the case.

Police have also detained Bharat Kohli, a resident of Sabzi Mandi in Delhi, who was responsible for overseeing daily operations at the nightclub. His name surfaced during the questioning of a club manager. PTI SSJ ARI