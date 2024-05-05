Club secy's murder: Tripura oppn parties slam state govt for lax probe

Agartala, May 5 (PTI) Opposition parties in Tripura on Sunday criticised the state government for allegedly failing to properly handle the murder probe of the secretary of a community club in Shalbagan on April 30.

Advertisment

Durga Prasanna Deb, 42, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants, allegedly amidst a conflict over negotiation of contract works for the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Days after the murder, police arrested Bidyot Kumar Dey, former secretary of the club, and a 22-year-old girl for their alleged role in the crime but key accused named in the FIR such as Raju Barman, Rajesh Barman, Biman Das and Santosh Barman are still at large.

"Two persons including a girl were arrested in connection with the murder so far. Investigation is still on", said the officer-in-charge of airport police station, Abjijit Mondal.

Advertisment

Accusing police of diverting the investigation, Opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury of the CPI(M) alleged collusion between ruling party members and criminals.

He called for public mobilisation to exert pressure on the government to act against illegal activities.

"It is clear that a conflict of interest over CPWD contract work led to the murder of Deb. We suspect a nexus among politicians, mafia syndicates and police for monetary gains", Chaudhury said on Sunday.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman criticised the worsening law and order situation under the BJP-led government since 2018.

He alleged complicity among certain police officials, ruling party leaders, and mafias in exploiting contract works for personal enrichment. PTI PS MNB