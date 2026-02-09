Clubs declare battle against drug trafficking in Tripura

Agartala, Feb 9 (PTI) Altogether 12 prominent clubs of the Tripura capital Agartala have decided to launch a battle against the drug trafficking at Santipara, considered the epicenter of drug cartels of the state, said an official on Monday.

Tripura is one of the worst drug-affected states in the country, prompting Chief Minister Manik Saha to take multi-dimensional strategies to address the problem.

"To save the young generation of our state, as many as 12 prominent clubs of Agartala city have decided to launch a battle against the drug trafficking at Santipara," president of Aikatan Yuba Sangstha, Nagadiraj Dutta said at a press conference.

Claiming that almost all the Tripura-bound drug consignments are being off-loaded at Santipara, he said banned items were coming through trucks laden with vegetables, fish and dried fish.

"We know the law enforcement agencies have legal limitations to detain drug paddlers for an indefinite period that resulted in release of undertrial prisoners," he said.

Datta said to launch an all-out battle against the drug trafficking, a 15-member committee has already been constituted which will prepare a roadmap on how to implement the movement against drug menace.

Terming the drug trafficking as an internal problem, he said the committee will seek help from the administration and law enforcement agencies to intensify operations against the drug menace. PTI PS NN