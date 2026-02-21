Clueless foreign policy or one-sided surrender? asks Kharge on US interim trade deal

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday questioned the Modi government's haste in falling into a 'trap deal' with the United States, asking why the government did not wait for the US Supreme Court's judgment on tariffs.

"Clueless foreign policy or one-sided surrender? Why did the Modi Government not wait for the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs before rushing to fall into a TRAP DEAL, which extracted huge concessions from India?" Kharge asked in a post on X.

Referring to the India's joint statement with the US on the interim trade deal, Kharge said that it spoke of zero tariffs on several American exports to India, virtually opening up India's agriculture to American goods. He noted that the deal also included plans to import USD 500 billion worth of US goods, a commitment to stop purchasing Russian oil, which Kharge argued would harm India's energy security, and several tax exemptions related to digital trade.

"Modi ji must stand before Indians and tell the truth. What or who pressured you into compromising India's national interest and strategic autonomy? Was it the Epstein Files? "Will the Government of India wake up from its deep slumber and deliver a fair trade deal that preserves the self-respect of 140 crore Indians and the interest of our farmers, workers, small businesses and traders?" the Congress president asked.

In the wake of the US Supreme Court's decision on tariffs, President Donald Trump said there is no change in the trade deal with India and emphasised that the "India deal is on." The US Supreme Court struck down Trump's far-reaching global tariffs on Friday, handing him a stinging loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda.

The 6-3 decision centres on tariffs imposed under an emergency powers law, including the sweeping "reciprocal" tariffs he levied on nearly every other country. The high court ruled his use of an emergency powers law to set import duties without Congress was illegal.

In a press conference, Trump said that he's "absolutely ashamed" of justices who voted to strike down his tariffs, calling the decision "deeply disappointing." PTI SKC SKC MPL MPL MPL