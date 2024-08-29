Cluster bus catches fire in Delhi's Jagatpuri; no casualties

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) A low-floor cluster bus ferrying around 50 passengers was completely destroyed after it caught fire in east Delhi's Jagatpuri area on Thursday, officials said.

They said no passengers were injured.

The Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS) monitors and manages cluster buses.

An inquiry has been ordered, transport department officials said, adding that the bus will be examined by the manufacturer to determine what caused the fire.

"This bus was just four-and-a-half years old. It is a matter of concern that a relatively new bus caught fire. The fire started from the back portion and despite efforts by the driver and the conductor to extinguish it, it spread," an official said.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said old buses have seen fire incidents in summers but the bus that caught fire in Jagatpuri was around four years old.

"We will get to the bottom of the fire incidents in such buses. We will surely come down heavily if any negligence is found," he said.

Gahlot said it was a cause for concern that new buses were catching fire. "We suspect that there could be a maintenance issue. The operator and concessionaire are responsible for the upkeep of the buses," he said.

Station officer of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Anoop Singh said a call was received around 9.40 am about the incident and three fire tenders were sent to the spot.

It is suspected that an electrical short-circuit in the vehicle's air conditioning system may have caused the fire, Singh said.

According to police, the bus was plying on route 340, from Central Secretariat to Seemapuri. The probable cause of the fire was a short-circuit in the AC system, they said, adding that they were investigating the incident.

Eyewitness Surender Bhola said a biker noticed smoke coming out of the bus engine and alerted the driver, who immediately stopped the vehicle and instructed the passengers to get off.

The incident caused a massive traffic jam at the Jagatpuri crossing, affecting other commuters. Traffic police later managed to regulate the flow, the DFS officer said.

Thirty buses caught fire in Delhi in the last eight years, including four in 2023, according to the city government's data on fire incidents in DTC and cluster buses. Last year, the government informed the Delhi Assembly that short-circuits were the most common reason behind the fire incidents that mostly occurred in buses around 12 years old.

An official from transport department said, "We are planning to seek technical assistance from ICAT or any other organisation to identify the root cause of such incidents.There have been no casualties till now but it is a worrying matter for us." The transport department has over the years constituted different committees to look into the causes of the fires. The common reasons have emerged to short-circuit and engine overheating and drivers have also flagged technical issues. PTI ALK SLB IJT