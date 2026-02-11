CM Abdullah assures to digitise only accurate land records in J-K

Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said his government is committed to ensure complete accuracy in land records and will digitise only the correct and verified records.

Intervening while supplementary queries were raised by several MLAs during Question Hour in the Assembly, the chief minister acknowledged the revenue department's admission that the process was not error free, with complaints received from people claiming ownership of land that was either wrongly recorded or unregistered in official records.

“We are not in a race to claim that the entire process must be completed within six months. What we need is accuracy,” Abdullah told the House.

If achieving accuracy requires more time, the government will take that time, he said.

“I assure you that we will not allow any wrong record to be digitised. We will sit down with the revenue department and consider the suggestions made by the members,” he added.

Reiterating the government’s “seriousness” on the issue, the chief minister assured the House that the revenue department was fully aware of the concerns and will ensure that corrective measures are taken.

Earlier, replying on behalf of the chief minister to a query by National Conference MLA Peerzada Feroz Ahmad, Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, said that 15,516 non-quasi judicial errors have been identified and rectified on the spot by the field agencies in Devsar, Frisal and Qaimoh tehsils in south Kashmir.

He said that 185 quasi-judicial errors were detected in the digitised Jamabandis during public verification., which have been forwarded to the competent authorities through proper channels for further action.

“The process of error rectification is underway after which the Jamabandis will be read out in public,” the minister said.

All the 185 quasi-judicial errors identified in the Qaimoh tehsil have been referred to the competent authority, he added.

The minister also said that no proprietary land was washed away during last year’s floods in Kulgam district.

In Qaimoh tehsil, one landless beneficiary has been allotted five marlas of land under the PMAY-G scheme, he added.