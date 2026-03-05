CM Abdullah calls for mission-mode approach towards future-ready skills in J-K

Jammu, March 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasised the importance of a large-scale and structured approach in skill development and said that J-K must adopt a mission-mode framework to systematically address the skill deficit.

Abdullah was chairing a preliminary meeting to discuss the formulation of an action plan for Mission Skill in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasised the need for a comprehensive outreach to equip youth with market-relevant skills.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister underscored that the traditional education system often does not fully equip students with the skills required for the evolving job market or entrepreneurship.

“Formal education more often than not does not prepare us with the skills that we require in the job market or as entrepreneurs. What this presentation and the idea behind this mission seek to achieve is to bridge that gap between education and employability,” the chief minister said.

He said that the proposed mission recognises the existing gap between the skills youth possess and the skills demanded by the market.

“This mission acknowledges that there is a gap between what we want and what we have. The challenge before us is how to fill that gap and at what stage we begin the process,” he said, adding that ideally skill development should begin from the early stages of schooling.

Emphasising the importance of a large-scale and structured approach, the chief minister said Jammu and Kashmir must adopt a mission-mode framework to systematically address the skill deficit.

“Jammu and Kashmir needs to adopt a mission-scale approach. We need to plug the gap between education and employability and identify the skills that are actually required in the job market,” he said.

Highlighting the rapidly evolving nature of modern employment, the chief minister said that skill requirements change quickly with technological advancements.

“What is required today may not be required tomorrow. You will require skills tomorrow that you haven’t even heard about today,” he said.

Referring to emerging technologies, he said innovations have reshaped everyday life quickly.

“Three or four years ago, very few of us were talking about artificial intelligence. Perhaps those in institutions like IIT or IIM were, but for the rest of us, our idea of using intelligence on the internet was limited to search engines. None of us imagined the impact tools like ChatGPT or Gemini would have on our lives,” he said.

The chief minister appreciated the efforts of the department concerned in preparing the initial framework for the mission.

"The department has done an excellent job in putting this report together. It will certainly require some tweaking and consultation, but we must also be mindful about keeping the process efficient," he said.