CM Abdullah calls for ‘zero casualty’ target to ensure safety of electricity linemen in J-K

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday directed the power development department to adopt strict safety measures for field staff, stressing that the government must work towards achieving the goal of “zero casualty” among linemen during duty.

Presiding over the ‘Lineman Diwas’ celebration, organised by Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited, Abdullah said the J-K government, along with the power department, will ensure the safety and protection of every lineman engaged in electricity-related work.

The event recognised linemen as the frontline technical workforce maintaining the electricity supply in Jammu and Kashmir. It marked a step in acknowledging the welfare of personnel who work during emergencies and natural calamities to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

In his keynote address, the chief minister described the day as a uniquely important and long-overdue occasion. He spoke of the foundational role electricity plays in governance and public life.

"Power makes virtually all other aspects of our lives function. Government services like healthcare, education and irrigation do not work without electricity," he said, underscoring that behind every switched-on light is a lineman.

He termed linemen the "actual foot soldiers and indispensable workforce of the power department," and singled out their service during Operation Sindoor and the 2025 floods for special praise. "You brave adverse conditions like war and natural calamities. You put your lives on the line of duty just like our brave defence forces," he said.

Addressing safety concerns, the chief minister issued a directive: "We have to aim for achieving the goal of zero casualty of linemen during work. The entire J-K government and the power department will ensure the safety of each individual lineman." The chief minister stressed that procuring safety equipment is only half the responsibility. The department must ensure the equipment reaches field linemen and that they receive proper training to use it.

Directing the engineering leadership, he said officers on duty must ensure strict adherence to safety precautions and standard operating procedures, leaving no room for carelessness or a hurried approach.

He also felicitated 20 linemen with certificates and mementoes for their service. He suggested introducing cash prizes from the next edition of 'Lineman Diwas' to make the recognition more meaningful.

JPDCL Managing Director Gurpal Singh said the corporation serves more than 12 lakh consumers across the Jammu region.